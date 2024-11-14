Buxton Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 9,438,715 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, effective November 14, 2024. This move follows a previous transaction disclosed to the market, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities for shareholders. Investors may find this an intriguing development in the company’s market strategy.

