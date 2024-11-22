Buxton Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.
Buxton Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting were passed by shareholders, signaling strong support for the company’s strategic direction. Key resolutions included the ratification of share issues and the approval of additional capacity, which could impact future growth opportunities. This outcome reflects investor confidence in Buxton’s management and future plans.
