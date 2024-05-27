Buxton Resources Awaits Capital Raising Reveal

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited (ASX: BUX) has requested a trading halt of its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raising initiative. The halt will remain in effect until either the market is notified with the details of the capital raising or trading resumes on Thursday, 30 May 2024. This strategic move aims to maintain orderly trading and provide investors with full information.

