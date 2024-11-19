Buxton Resources Appoints New Director with Substantial Holdings

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Sam Wright as a director, effective November 20, 2024. Wright holds significant interests in the company through entities such as Straight Lines Holdings Pty Ltd and Straight Lines Consultancy Pty Ltd. His portfolio includes fully paid ordinary shares, listed options, and unlisted options, indicating a strong stake in the company’s future.

