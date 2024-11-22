Buxton Resources Appoints New Director Jared Patrick Jacob

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Jared Patrick Jacob as a new director, effective November 22, 2024. Currently, Jacob does not hold any securities or relevant interests in the company. This update reflects Buxton’s ongoing commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

