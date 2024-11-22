Buxton Resources Appoints New Director Jared Patrick Jacob

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Buxton Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Jared Patrick Jacob as a new director, effective November 22, 2024. Currently, Jacob does not hold any securities or relevant interests in the company. This update reflects Buxton’s ongoing commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.
For further insights into AU:BUX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.