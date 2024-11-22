Buxton Resources Announces Director Departure and Shareholdings

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited announced the cessation of Seamus Cornelius as a director, effective November 22, 2024. Cornelius held a substantial interest in the company, including over 2.6 million fully paid ordinary shares and a significant number of unlisted options. This leadership change may influence investor sentiment regarding Buxton’s future market performance.

