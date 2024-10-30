News & Insights

Buxton Resources Advances Key Projects and Secures Funding

October 30, 2024 — 11:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has showcased significant progress in its diverse portfolio of projects, including the Graphite Bull Project in Western Australia and the Copper Wolf Project in Arizona. The company has completed crucial drilling and survey activities and secured substantial funding, ending the quarter with a robust cash balance of $1.6 million. Investors might find Buxton’s strategic developments and partnerships particularly promising as they continue to explore high-grade mineralization opportunities.

