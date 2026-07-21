Butterfly Network's CEO Still Holds $51.3 Million in Stock After a 260% Run

Key Points

The executive sold nearly 212,000 shares for about $1.4 million on July 20, 2026.

This disposition represented 3% of the reporting person's direct equity holdings.

The transaction was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units.

Joseph Devivo maintains a substantial long-term position with about 7.7 million shares held directly after the transaction.

10 stocks we like better than Butterfly Network ›

Joseph Devivo, the president and CEO of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY), sold nearly 212,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 20, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.4 million Shares sold (directly held) 211,798 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 7,672,046 Post-transaction value $51.33 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($6.56); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($6.69).

Key questions

What motivated this disposition of Class A Common Stock?

The transaction was non-discretionary and initiated automatically to cover tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units. This is a common mechanism for executives to manage the tax liability of equity-based compensation and does not reflect a change in the executive's investment thesis regarding the company.

The transaction was non-discretionary and initiated automatically to cover tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units. This is a common mechanism for executives to manage the tax liability of equity-based compensation and does not reflect a change in the executive's investment thesis regarding the company. How does this transaction affect Joseph Devivo's overall equity stake?

Following this transaction, the President & CEO continues to hold 7,672,046 shares directly. This holding represents a market value of $51.33 million based on the July 20, 2026 market close, suggesting the executive remains heavily aligned with shareholder interests.

Following this transaction, the President & CEO continues to hold 7,672,046 shares directly. This holding represents a market value of $51.33 million based on the July 20, 2026 market close, suggesting the executive remains heavily aligned with shareholder interests. What is the current market context for the stock?

Shares of the Burlington-based medical device company have seen a one-year return of 260% as of the July 20, 2026 transaction date. The firm currently has a market capitalization of $1.8 billion and reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $102.9 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $6.69 Market Capitalization $1.80 billion Revenue (TTM) $102.90 million Net Income (TTM) -$75.80 million

Company Snapshot

Butterfly Network designs, manufactures, and commercializes portable ultrasound imaging devices, including the Butterfly iQ and Butterfly iQ+, which enable point-of-care whole-body ultrasound imaging capabilities through smartphone and tablet connectivity.

The company generates revenue through direct sales of its proprietary ultrasound systems and related software platforms to healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinical settings globally, leveraging a digital-first approach to medical imaging.

The company primarily serves healthcare institutions, emergency departments, intensive care units, and point-of-care clinical environments seeking portable, cost-effective ultrasound solutions for diagnostic imaging applications.

Butterfly Network is a digital health enterprise headquartered in Burlington, operating within the medical devices sector. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 260% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its innovative ultrasound technology platform. Despite current operating losses, Butterfly Network is positioned as a disruptive player in portable medical imaging, targeting the substantial global ultrasound market with accessible, smartphone-integrated diagnostic solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

DeVivo's remaining stake (nearly 7.7 million shares, worth about $51.3 million) is clearly substantial, and set against that, roughly 212,000 shares leaving to satisfy a tax bill on vested stock looks somewhat negligible. It also means his personal wealth has ridden the same 260% climb shareholders enjoyed this past year, and remains overwhelmingly exposed to what happens next.



And on that front, alongside its core probe sales, which grew 5% with a richer mix of iQ3 devices lifting average selling prices 11%, Butterfly is building a licensing arm called Embedded and a home care operation. More than 40 companies are engaged on the licensing side, the firm said on its latest earnings call. CFO John Doherty pointed to "revenue attainment that was above consensus" in the quarter, with second-quarter revenue guided to $27 million to $31 million. Those two newer engines will be important to keep an eye on. With shares soaring as much as they have, it seems fair for investors to crave more than 5% growth, and the licensing pipeline and home care launch give the firm the opportunity to deliver on that front.

Should you buy stock in Butterfly Network right now?

Before you buy stock in Butterfly Network, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Butterfly Network wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.