Markets
BFLY

Butterfly Network Stock Gains 20% After FDA Clears AI-Enabled Lung Tool

April 03, 2023 — 05:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) gained nearly 20% in extended session on Monday after the company said it received 510(k) clearance for AI-enabled Auto B-line Counter lung tool.

According to the company the new Auto B-line Counter uses deep learning technology with the aim of empowering providers to assess abnormal lung conditions easier, faster, and with more confidence.

Butterfly's Auto B-line Counter leverages deep learning technology to produce a B-line count from just a six second ultrasound clip.

"Our goal at Butterfly is to give healthcare practitioners, and eventually consumers, a real time full color, annotated, window into the human body. Applying AI to make ultrasound easier to use is core to Butterfly, and will enable powerful ultrasound to be in the palm of more clinician's hands, across specialties, to monitor, assess, and prescribe treatments in a more informed way," said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Butterfly Network's Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.