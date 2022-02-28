Butterfly Network Slips After Reporting Q4 Net Loss, Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) shares are sliding on Monday morning trade after the company reported loss for the fourth quarter and expects loss for full-year 2022. The company reported quarterly net loss of $15.2 million compared to net loss of $22.9 million in the previous year.

For the full year 2022, the company projects net loss in a range of $225-$245 million. Revenue for the full year is expected to be $83-$88 million, up 33 to 41 percent year-over-year.

Currently, shares are at $5.30, up 7.27 percent from the previous close of 1,473,215. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.67-$20.39 on average volume of 3,144,488.

