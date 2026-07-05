Butterfly Network Insider Sheds 399K Shares — This Stock May Be Ready to Take Flight

Key Points

Steve Cashman sold 399,461 shares.

This trade represented 19.68% of Cashman's direct holdings prior to the transactions.

All shares sold were held directly.

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On June 5 and June 8, 2026, Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Chief Business Officer Steve Cashman disclosed the direct sale of 399,461 shares of Common Stock via open-market transactions for a total of approximately $1.89 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 399,461 Transaction value ~$1.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,630,407 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.74); post-transaction value based on June 8, 2026 market close ($4.78).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Cashman's past open-market sales?

The 399,461 shares sold in this event mark Cashman's largest single open-market sale to date, with the previous maximum being 250,000 shares sold on Feb. 26, 2026; this latest sale exceeds the average sale size (217,274 shares) across his six historical sell transactions.

The 399,461 shares sold in this event mark Cashman's largest single open-market sale to date, with the previous maximum being 250,000 shares sold on Feb. 26, 2026; this latest sale exceeds the average sale size (217,274 shares) across his six historical sell transactions. What proportion of his direct Common Stock holdings did Cashman sell, and what remains?

The sale represented 19.68% of his direct holdings before the transactions, leaving him with 1,630,407 directly held shares of Common Stock post-transaction.

The sale represented 19.68% of his direct holdings before the transactions, leaving him with 1,630,407 directly held shares of Common Stock post-transaction. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this sale?

No; all shares sold were held directly by Cashman, with no indirect (e.g., trust or LLC) or derivative (e.g., option exercise) participation in this transaction.

No; all shares sold were held directly by Cashman, with no indirect (e.g., trust or LLC) or derivative (e.g., option exercise) participation in this transaction. Does Cashman maintain a material position after this transaction?

Yes; in addition to the 1,630,407 directly held Common Stock shares, he retains 3,555,494 Class A Common Stock shares, which may be converted to Common Stock if liquidity or governance needs arise.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close July 2, 2026) $7.68 Market capitalization $2 billion Revenue (TTM) $102.9 million 1-year price change 291.8%

* 1-year performance calculated using July 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Butterfly Network’s product portfolio includes portable ultrasound devices (Butterfly iQ, Butterfly iQ+), a system-wide ultrasound platform (Butterfly Blueprint), and cloud-based software for imaging, teleguidance, and clinical education.

Its revenue is generated through hardware sales, software subscriptions, and service offerings, delivered via direct sales, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

The company’s primary customers are healthcare systems, individual physicians, and medical professionals in both domestic and international markets.

Butterfly Network leverages proprietary ultrasound-on-chip technology to deliver portable, connected imaging solutions for the healthcare sector. The company’s integrated approach—combining hardware, software, and cloud-based services—enables scalable deployment of point-of-care imaging across diverse clinical environments. Butterfly Network’s focus on accessibility and interoperability positions it as a disruptive force in the medical devices industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Cashman's sale was discretionary rather than scheduled, but that's not really the story here. The bigger question is whether Butterfly's recent run to the high-$8s reflects the business improving or the market repricing hope. Revenue growth has been solid but unspectacular — up 19% in 2025 and 25% in Q1 2026 — which doesn't fully explain a move that size. What changed is the story: a late-2025 licensing deal with Midjourney reframes Butterfly as a component and IP licensor, not just a device seller, and it's real money — a $10 million minimum annual fee, milestone payments up to $9 million, and $63 million of Butterfly's roughly $100 million in contracted future revenue now tied to that single relationship. That's meaningful, but it's also concentration risk: one customer anchors a big share of the growth story, and the stock has already priced in more than what's been recognized so far. If you like the core ultrasound business, the fundamentals argue for patience over chasing the run-up. If the appeal is the licensing pivot, the risk is now concrete and single-customer rather than diffuse. I lean toward a small starter position makes sense here, then watch execution over the next few quarters. It'll likely be volatile, but Butterfly's bet — putting real diagnostic imaging in more hands, more cheaply — is the kind of future worth investing in if the licensing revenue proves durable and the core business keeps compounding at its current pace. For a wider view of where Butterfly sits next to the more established names in the space, The Motley Fool's medical device stocks roundup is a useful benchmark for comparison.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.