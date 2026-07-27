Butterfly Network Founder Rothberg Sells Another 660,000 Shares. Should Investors Worry?

Key Points

The disposition involved ~660,000 shares for ~$4.3 million at $6.47 per share on July 22, 2026.

Activity was conducted through various indirect entities, including 4C Holdings I-V, LLC, and several family trusts.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan for estate planning following a 250% stock price appreciation over the year ending July 22, 2026.

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Jonathan M. Rothberg, the founder and now an independent director at Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY), sold ~660,000 shares of Class B Common Stock on July 22, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold ~660,000 Transaction value ~$4.3 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~106,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~22.2 million Post-transaction value $147.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($6.47); post-transaction value based on July 22 closing price ($6.61).

Company snapshot

Sector : Healthcare

: Healthcare Industry : Medical - Devices

: Medical - Devices TTM Revenue : $102.9 million

: $102.9 million TTM Net Income: (-$75.8 million)

Butterfly Network, Inc. is a digital health enterprise specializing in the invention, production, and global commercialization of cutting-edge ultrasound imaging technologies. The company's innovative product portfolio includes the portable Butterfly iQ and the smartphone-compatible Butterfly iQ+.

Key questions

What determined the timing and execution of this sale?

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 13, 2026, specifically for estate planning purposes, allowing for pre-scheduled liquidity at a price of $6.47 per share.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 13, 2026, specifically for estate planning purposes, allowing for pre-scheduled liquidity at a price of $6.47 per share. What is the significance of the share class used in this transaction?

The sale involved Class B Common Stock, which automatically converted into Class A Common Stock on a one-to-one basis at the time of the disposition.

The sale involved Class B Common Stock, which automatically converted into Class A Common Stock on a one-to-one basis at the time of the disposition. How does this affect the insider's remaining equity exposure?

Beyond the remaining Class B position, Rothberg continues to hold more than 22 million shares through both direct and indirect ownership, as of the July 23, 2026 market close.

Beyond the remaining Class B position, Rothberg continues to hold more than 22 million shares through both direct and indirect ownership, as of the July 23, 2026 market close. Who are the specific entities associated with the indirect holdings?

The shares are held through various entities for which Rothberg serves as Manager, including 4C Holdings I, 4C Holdings II, 4C Holdings III, 4C Holdings IV, 4C Holdings V, LLC, and trusts including NVR TR, JNR TR, GBR TR, and EJR TR, LLC.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-23) $6.62 Market Capitalization $1.70 billion Revenue (TTM) $102.90 million Net Income (TTM) -$75.80 million

Company Snapshot

Butterfly Network develops and commercializes innovative portable ultrasound imaging systems, including the Butterfly iQ and Butterfly iQ+, which enable point-of-care whole-body ultrasound imaging through smartphone and tablet connectivity.

The company generates revenue through direct sales of its proprietary ultrasound devices and related software solutions to healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinical practitioners globally.

The company targets healthcare providers, emergency departments, primary care physicians, and point-of-care ultrasound practitioners seeking portable, cost-effective alternatives to traditional ultrasound systems.

Butterfly Network is a digital health enterprise focused on democratizing ultrasound imaging through portable, smartphone-integrated technology. With $102.9 million in trailing twelve month (TTM) revenue and a market capitalization of $1.7 billion, the company is scaling its commercialization efforts across domestic and international markets. The company's competitive advantage lies in its proprietary single-probe ultrasound architecture and seamless mobile device integration, positioning it as an innovator in the point-of-care ultrasound segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Jonathan Rothberg formed Buitterfy Network in 2011 and has served as chairman and interim CEO at various times, before becoming an independent member of the board of directors. He knows Butterfly Network’s business inside and out.

Shareholders rarely want to see an insider like Rothberg selling shares. Yet keep in mind that there are reasons an insider may sell that have nothing to do with their outlook for the stock price, such as paying a large personal expense or diversifying their portfolio.

Still, Butterfly Network investors would be wise to take this sale by Rothberg as an alert signal, especially given he has made multiple sales in recent weeks.

While the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan indicates Rothberg had previously scheduled the sale, it is worth noting that such a plan does not compel an executive to sell when the time comes. That is, unless the person is acting on inside, non-public information to cancel the trade, they can suspend a planned sale for any reason.

Considering the rally in BFLY, it is possible that if Rothberg really believed in the business, he would have canceled the sale. It is also worth noting that selling shares now triggers capital gains taxes, whereas passing the shares to heirs through his estate after death wouldn’t.

Still, Wall Street analysts have a positive outlook for Butterfly Network’s performance in fiscal 2026. Consensus sees revenue ticking up about 22% to $119 million, with a narrower net loss of $55 million.

Still, it’s a negative that the company’s founder is unloading shares as they near a five-year high. Investors in BFLY would do well to re-examine their investment thesis in light of this insider sale.







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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.