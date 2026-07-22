Butterfly Network Founder Jonathan Rothberg Sells Nearly $21 Million in Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The disposition of ~3.1 million shares for ~$20.7 million was completed across multiple transactions on July 17, July 20, and July 21, 2026.

Rothberg retains 19.7 million shares (direct and indirect) most of which are held in various trusts.

The sale was executed indirectly via 4C Holdings I-V, LLC and several family trusts under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in March 2026.

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Jonathan M. Rothberg, the founder and an independent director at Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY), sold ~3.1 million shares of Class B Common Stock at $6.64 per share, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $20.7 million Shares sold ~3.1 million shares Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~106,000 shares Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~19.57 million shares Post-transaction value ~$134.18 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($6.64); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($6.82).

Key questions

What was the stated purpose of this transaction?

The sale was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Rothberg on March 13, 2026, specifically for estate planning purposes.

The sale was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Rothberg on March 13, 2026, specifically for estate planning purposes. Which entities hold the remaining indirect equity?

Following the disposition, about 19.6 million shares of Class B Common Stock remain held indirectly by various entities where Rothberg serves as manager, including 4C Holdings I-V, LLC, and several family trusts (NVR TR, JNR TR, GBR TR, and EJR TR).

Following the disposition, about 19.6 million shares of Class B Common Stock remain held indirectly by various entities where Rothberg serves as manager, including 4C Holdings I-V, LLC, and several family trusts (NVR TR, JNR TR, GBR TR, and EJR TR). How does this sale relate to recent share performance?

The weighted average execution price of $6.64 occurred as Butterfly Network shares have returned 263% over the 12-month period ending July 21, 2026.

The weighted average execution price of $6.64 occurred as Butterfly Network shares have returned 263% over the 12-month period ending July 21, 2026. What is the conversion context for these shares?

Under the company's dual-class structure, the Class B common stock automatically converted into Class A common stock on a one-to-one basis upon the execution of these sales.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $6.69 Market Capitalization $1.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $102.9 million Net Income (TTM) -$75.8 million

Company Snapshot

Butterfly Network develops and commercializes portable ultrasound imaging devices, including the Butterfly iQ and Butterfly iQ+, which enable point-of-care whole-body ultrasound imaging through smartphone and tablet connectivity.

The company generates revenue through the sale of ultrasound imaging devices and related services to healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinical settings globally.

The company serves healthcare providers, emergency departments, primary care clinics, and international markets seeking accessible, portable ultrasound imaging solutions.

Butterfly Network is a digital health enterprise specializing in innovative ultrasound imaging technologies with a market capitalization of $1.8 billion and trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of $102.9 million. The company differentiates itself through its proprietary portable ultrasound platform that integrates with consumer devices, addressing the significant market opportunity for point-of-care diagnostics and reducing barriers to ultrasound accessibility globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors never want to see an insider selling shares. Yet, keep in mind, there are reasons an insider may sell that have nothing to do with their outlook for the stock price, such as paying a large personal expense or portfolio diversification.

However, Butterfly Network investors would be wise to take this sale by founder and director Jonathan Rothberg as an alert signal to take into account. While the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan means Rothberg had scheduled the sale previously, it is worth understanding that such a plan does not compel an executive to sell when the time comes. Unless the person is using inside information to cancel the trade, they can cancel a planned sale for any reason. Considering the rally in BFLY, it is possible that if Rothberg really believed in the business, he would have canceled the sale. It is also worth noting that selling shares now triggers capital gains taxes, whereas passing the shares to heirs through his estate after death wouldn’t.

Still, Wall Street analysts have a positive outlook for Butterfly Network performance in fiscal 2026. Consensus sees revenue ticking up about 22% to $119 million, with a narrower net loss of $55 million.

Still, it’s a negative that the company founder is unloading shares nearing a five-year high. Investors in BFLY would do well to re-examine their investment thesis in light of this insider sale.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.