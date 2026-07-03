Butterfly Network Expands Handheld Ultrasound Reach in Brazil

Butterfly Network BFLY recently announced the commercial launch of its Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 handheld ultrasound devices and mobile application in Brazil through a network of authorized distribution partners. The Brazil launch marks a milestone in the company’s international presence and expands the availability of its handheld ultrasound technology across strategic global markets.

Management said that meeting Brazil's rigorous regulatory and certification standards highlights the strength of Butterfly Network's technology, as well as its capability to bring trusted ultrasound solutions to highly regulated healthcare markets. The company is looking forward to partnering with distributors to expand access to its handheld ultrasound devices across Brazil and help more clinicians deliver imaging at the point of care.

BFLY Stock Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, BFLY shares lost 3.2% at yesterday’s closing. Year to date, the stock climbed 102.1%, outperforming the industry’s 5.3% decline and the S&P 500’s 9.3% rise.

In the long run, Butterfly Network stands to benefit from its expansion into Brazil. Entering one of Latin America’s largest healthcare markets strengthens the company’s international presence and opens new revenue opportunities for its handheld ultrasound platform. The launch also supports broader adoption of Butterfly Network’s AI-enabled imaging ecosystem. As demand for portable and cost-effective diagnostic solutions continues to grow, the company is well-positioned to expand its customer base while reinforcing its leadership in point-of-care ultrasound technology.

BFLY currently has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion.



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More on the News

Brazil is the largest medical device market in Latin America and one of the world's fastest-growing ultrasound markets. Brazil’s healthcare system presents a strong opportunity to improve access to diagnostic imaging, particularly in remote areas where patients often face challenges in receiving timely care. Butterfly Network’s handheld ultrasound devices are designed to address this gap.

The company's ultrasound platform is powered by its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology and compatible with supported iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. This combination enables healthcare providers to perform whole-body imaging using a single handheld device. Unlike conventional ultrasound systems that rely on piezoelectric crystals, Butterfly Network's semiconductor-based design offers a compact, portable solution to make medical imaging more accessible.

The company’s handheld ultrasound devices are already commercially available across the United States and in several international markets spanning Europe, Australia, parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America. In the first quarter of 2026, Butterfly Network's international revenues grew 23% year over year, primarily driven by higher probe sales through distribution partners, with both U.S. and international markets benefiting from a favorable shift toward iQ3 devices.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Grandview Research, the fetal monitoring market is valued at $300.3 million in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% through 2033.

Factors like the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, technological advancements and increasing adoption of handheld ultrasound devices for diagnosis and treatment are driving market growth.

Other News

Butterfly Network recently highlighted a breakthrough of its Butterfly Embedded partner, Aleph Neuro, which unveiled what it describes as the highest-resolution 3D images of the human brain captured non-invasively using BFLY's Ultrasound-on-Chip platform.

In March, BFLY secured clearance from the FDA for its fully automated Gestational Age Tool. This tool is integrated into its handheld ultrasound device and represents the first FDA-cleared AI-powered blind-sweep ultrasound solution designed to estimate gestational age.

Butterfly Network, Inc. Price

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BFLY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BFLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and West Pharmaceutical WST.

BrightSpring Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Revenues of $3.61 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BrightSpring Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 46.5%. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 14.6%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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