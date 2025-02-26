BUTTERFLY NETWORK Earnings Preview: Recent $BFLY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BUTTERFLY NETWORK ($BFLY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $22,409,400 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.

BUTTERFLY NETWORK Insider Trading Activity

BUTTERFLY NETWORK insiders have traded $BFLY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY ROBBINS has made 4 purchases buying 1,921,643 shares for an estimated $1,945,623 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVE CASHMAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 164,079 shares for an estimated $502,738

S. LOUISE PHANSTIEL sold 60,049 shares for an estimated $117,792

HEATHER C GETZ (EVP, CFO & COO) sold 30,136 shares for an estimated $92,336

ANDREI G STOICA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,821 shares for an estimated $74,068.

BUTTERFLY NETWORK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of BUTTERFLY NETWORK stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

