Is Butterfly Network (BFLY) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Butterfly Network, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1019 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Butterfly Network, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFLY's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BFLY has moved about 39.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 11.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Butterfly Network, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY). The stock is up 17% year-to-date.

In Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 166.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Butterfly Network, Inc. is a member of the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.6% so far this year, so BFLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 88 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.3%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Butterfly Network, Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.