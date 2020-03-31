Butterfield (NTB) Surges: Stock Moves 6.4% Higher

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company, as the stock is now down 36.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Butterfield currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Price

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) price | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Banks - Foreign industry is Macro Bank Inc. BMA, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.