Butterfield CFO Craig Bridgewater Resigns; Michael Schrum Reappointed As CFO

(RTTNews) - The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Tuesday announced that Craig Bridgewater has decided to step down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities. The bank said Michael Schrum has been reappointed to the role of Group CFO.

Schrum joined the company in 2019 and previously served as CFO from 2015 to 2022.

The bank also announced the appointment of Bri Hidalgo as Group Chief Risk Officer, a position previously held by Schrum.

Hidalgo, a member of the Executive Committee, brings more than 25 years of international banking experience and most recently served as Group Head of Compliance and Operational Risk at Butterfield.

The bank further said that Meredith Steinhaus has been appointed Interim General Counsel, succeeding Simon Des-Etages, who is leaving the Bank to pursue other opportunities. A search for a permanent successor is underway.

On Friday, the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd closed trading, 0.36% higher at $45.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.