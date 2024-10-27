News & Insights

Stocks

Butn Limited Shows Strong Cash Management in Q3

October 27, 2024 — 08:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Butn Limited reported a positive cash flow of $299,000 from operating activities for the quarter ending September 2024. The company also saw a net cash inflow of $1.67 million from investing activities, indicating strong cash management. Investors might find these figures encouraging as they reflect Butn Limited’s financial stability and growth potential.

For further insights into AU:BTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.