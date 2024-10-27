News & Insights

Butn Limited Reports Strong Start to FY25

October 27, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Butn Limited has reported a strong start to FY25 with its first-quarter revenue reaching $3.5 million, a 7% increase from the previous year. The company has maintained positive operating cash flow and reduced net operating costs by 28%, while its sales pipeline continues to grow. With successful business optimization and increased platform originations, Butn is poised for further growth opportunities.

