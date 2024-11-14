News & Insights

Butn Limited Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

November 14, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Butn Limited has announced the issuance of 7,250,000 new unquoted equity securities, set to expire on November 14, 2028, as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to incentivize and retain talent while potentially impacting its future stock valuation.

