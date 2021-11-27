US Markets
BX

Butlin's set to be auctioned by Blackstone amid staycation boom -Sky News

Contributor
Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Published

British resort chain Butlin's, which is owned by Blackstone, is expected to be put up for sale next year as many Britons opt for staycations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Adds Bourne Leisure's statement

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British resort chain Butlin's, which is owned by Blackstone BX.N, is expected to be put up for sale next year as many Britons opt for staycations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Saturday.

U.S. private equity group Blackstone has picked investment bank Rothschild to conduct an auction of the holiday camp group, the Sky News report added.

Founded more than eight decades ago, Butlin's offers seaside holidays at resorts in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

Bourne Leisure, Butlin's parent company and one of Britain's biggest holiday providers, was bought by Blackstone this year.

Blackstone and Bourne Leisure declined to comment.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular