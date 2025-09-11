Butler National Corp. Reveals Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Butler National Corp. (BUKS.OB) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.69 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $2.25 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $20.13 million from $19.83 million last year.

Butler National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

