Butler National Corp. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Butler National Corp. (BUKS.OB) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.70 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $3.38 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.1% to $26.91 million from $21.17 million last year.

Butler National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

