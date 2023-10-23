Busy Week for Q3, Economic Reports Starts Slowly

We kick off the busiest week in Q3 earnings season so far relatively quietly, with no marquee stock names posting results today. There are also no big economic prints forthcoming until Tuesday, either, but it’s not stopping pre-market futures from sagging yet again. Off mid-October highs, all major indices are down roughly -0.4%: the Dow -160 points, the S&P 500 -17 and the Nasdaq -57. The small-cap Russell 2000 is -5 points at this hour.



Things will pick up significantly as the week progresses, however, with big-name earnings reports from Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, Meta META, Amazon AMZN and scores of others before the week is finished. After today’s close, we’ll get results from Logitech LOGI, Agilysys AGYS and W.T. Berkley WRB, among others.



Economic reports due out during the course of the week are extensive, as well: Tuesday brings the latest Case-Shiller home price index and flash PMI Manufacturing & Services; Wednesday is New Home Sales; Thursday the first look at Q3 GDP, Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods, Trade Balance and Pending Home Sales; and Friday brings us September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE). This last is especially key for the Fed’s determination on interest rates going forward.



Bond yields are still a major factor in putting pressure on the equities market, and there’s only so much earnings season and PCE figures will be able to do about it. The good news is that the inversion of the yield curve has gotten the tightest in recent memory — 14 basis points (bps) — but at 5.11% on 2s and 4.97% on 10s, that’s about it for the good news. We may see that inversion finally go flat right around 5%, an historically high rate.



Chevron CVX continues the mergers & acquisitions activity in Big Oil this morning, announcing a $53 billion all-stock purchase of oil & gas explorer Hess Corp. HES. This follows the recent buyout of ExxonMobil XOM when they bought hydrocarbon explorer Pioneer Natural Resources PXD. Both Chevron and Hess are trading lower on this news: -2.3% and -0.3%, respectively, though the consolidation does make sense looking longer-term.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.