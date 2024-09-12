Busy Week Features Fed's Interest Rate Decision

The long-awaited September interest rate decision is coming up next week, as well as a host of other economic data. The earnings docket is sparse, though Darden Restaurants (DRI), FactSet (FDS), FedEx (FDX), and General Mills (GIS) are among the few reporting.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The Empires state manufacturing survey is scheduled for Monday, September 16.

On Tuesday, September 17, U.S. retail sales, industrial production data, business inventories, and the home builder confidence index is due out.

Wednesday, September 18 will bring housing starts and building permits, as well as the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) interest rate decision.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobless claims are on tap Thursday, September 19, along with the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, existing home sales, and leading economic indicators.

There is no economic data on tap Friday, September 20.

