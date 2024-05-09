Busy Week Ahead; Earnings, Inflation Data on Tap

With the Federal Reserve's monthly meeting in the rearview, investors will turn their attention towards next week's inflation indicators. Specifically, the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings.

A host of companies will take to the earnings confessional, including Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), Baidu (BIDU), Cisco (CSCO), Deere (DE), Home Depot (HD), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Under Armour (UAA), and Walmart (WMT).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. There's no notable economic data scheduled for. On, investors will be monitoring the producer price index (PPI).features the consumer price index (CPI), retail sales, the Empire State manufacturing survey, and the home builder confidence index. The usual round of jobs data will come out on, alongside the import price index. Other economic data due out includes the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, housing starts, building permits, industrial product and capacity utilization.

U.S. leading economic indicators will close the week out on Friday, May 17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.