Busy Data Week as Earnings Season Winds Down

Next week will bring plenty of economic data, though the number of corporate earnings reports are starting to dwindle. Still, we will see quarterly results from Deere (DE), Home Depot (HD), JD.com (JD), Tapestry (TPR), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT), to name a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week will start off slow Monday, August 14, with no economic data scheduled.

Tuesday, August 15 will bring retail sales, business inventories, the import and export price indexes, and the Empire state manufacturing index.

Wednesday, August 16 features housing starts, building permits, industrial production data, and the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) July meeting minutes.

The usual jobless claims are on tap Thursday, August 17, as well the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index and leading economic indicators.

There is no data releases scheduled for Friday, August 18.

