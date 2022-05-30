Busted AGL breakup clears smoggy climate thinking

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - The winds of change are blowing stronger at AGL Energy. Australia’s largest power generator and retailer on Monday ditched its plan to split https://www.agl.com.au/about-agl/media-centre/asx-and-media-releases/2022/may/agl-energy-withdraws-demerger-proposal the company in two. Chairman Peter Botten and Chief Executive Graeme Hunt, who had been doggedly, and poorly, pursuing the idea for 14 months, along with two other directors, are departing. The radical changes should help clear the air.

Busting up the breakup is a victory for billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes. The co-founder of software developer Atlassian first tried to take over AGL with Brookfield Asset Management’s help. When that proposal failed, he bought an 11.3% stake and lobbied against the demerger, on which investors were due to vote in mid-June. AGL pulled the plug after realising he had enough support to block it.

The scale of the capitulation is surprising, as it removes or sidelines much of AGL’s obstructive old guard. Hunt became CEO last year after nine years as a director, the latter four as chairman. He was there when AGL bought some of the coal plants now causing the $4.3 billion company so much trouble and played a big role in creating the board behind its failed strategy since. The two directors now in charge of AGL’s strategic review only joined this year, and one – Vanessa Sullivan – has a background in tackling climate change.

Hunt’s retreat means the board can be reshaped. Cannon-Brookes on Friday already had asked for two seats. As the largest shareholder, he’s now likely to get at least one. Other investors may have their own candidates in mind, while potential directors could feel more willing to join now that the chance of a more enlightened, speedier approach to reducing emissions is likely.

In any event, appointing the next CEO is an urgent matter. Having tried to buy the company, Cannon-Brookes must have identified some contenders already. AGL also has to find cash to build the renewables needed to replace its coal-fired power stations by Cannon-Brookes’s 2035 target. Some A$20 billion seems to be the base case. Whether new leadership can secure the funds or whether it requires new owners is a more pressing transition for the board to manage.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie https://twitter.com/antonymcurrie on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- AGL Energy on May 30 said Chief Executive Graeme Hunt, Chair Peter Botten and two other directors are resigning after the Australian energy company decided that it “will not receive sufficient support” for its plan to separate into a power generator and retailer. The company added that it would conduct a strategic review and search for a new CEO.

- A vote on the demerger, first proposed in March 2021, was due to be held on June 15, with AGL needing support from 75% of the votes cast to proceed with the split.

- Success looked increasingly unlikely after billionaire and Atlassian co-Chief Executive Mike Cannon-Brookes used his personal investment fund Grok Ventures to buy 11.3% of the company to lobby against the breakup. He wants AGL to speed up its decarbonisation plan and had earlier in the year teamed up with Brookfield Asset Management in an abortive effort to take the company private.

- Cannon-Brookes on May 27 said he had written to Botten to ask for two seats on AGL’s board.

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.