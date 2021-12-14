Businesses Need Stamina to Improve DEI in the Year Ahead. Here's How

By Denise Hamilton, CEO and founder of WatchHerWork

Amid protests for racial justice in 2020, many businesses vowed to enact structural changes and programs to build a new era of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Unfortunately, surveys since then show that many businesses are far behind where they hoped to be.

“As employees, customers, and investors increasingly demand that the organizations they do business with model values of equity and inclusion, organizations are investing at unprecedented rates in D&I programs, with 75% now saying it is a value or priority,” PwC found. But organizations “still have progress to make in designing and executing D&I programs that meet these objectives, with about a third of respondents indicating that they still view diversity as a barrier to progression... Similarly, only 4% of organizations are succeeding in key dimensions of successful D&I programming.”

Why the chasm between promises and achievements? As the Society for Human Resource Management put it, “Most companies are 'going through the motions.’”

In my work as an inclusion strategist, I see this all too often. Corporations bring me in to make sense of their weak results. I tell them that if they want to affect real change that shows up in their workforce and lifts the bottom line, they need to take a new set of steps. And that requires stamina.

With all the upheaval under way, as businesses grapple with the effects of the pandemic, the great resignation and more, it’s tempting to set aside DEI. But that’s a terrible idea. Numerous studies prove that successful DEI boosts profits and share values. In fact, diversity and inclusion helps attract and retain employees, saving companies the tremendous costs of searching for and hiring staff. Replacing a single employee can cost up to two times their annual salary. Applicants also increasingly make job selections based on a company's approach and commitment to DEI.

So it’s worth the time, energy, and expense to put these steps into action.

Set detailed metrics

What are your goals for diversity, equity and inclusion in the new year? Are you measuring recruitment, but not retention? Are your metrics realistic and significant? Make them clear, and make them known -- to staff, investors, and the outside world. This will help keep everyone involved accountable.

As a column in the Harvard Business Review argues, it’s also important to avoid “vanity metrics.” Simply saying that you want a certain percentage of your workforce to be people of color, for example, may hide other problems. People of color may be concentrated at lower levels of the organization. As I recently pointed out in a column for CNN.com, women of color make up just 4% of C-suite executives, a percentage that hasn't changed for several years. Your metrics should reflect not only a diverse set of candidates being recruited, but diverse hires having equal opportunity to work their way up the ranks.

Evaluate to improve, not replace

Each year inside many corporations, different departments have to detail how they’ve spent their funding in order to justify getting as much or more for the next year. If their efforts have failed to achieve what are often poorly constructed and under-resourced goals, as is often the case for DEI, companies may be tempted to cut back the following year. This is the wrong approach.

Instead, leaders should take a close look at what programs have been put in place, what they’ve achieved, and why they may have fallen short. For example, I’ve worked with companies in the energy sector that stepped up recruiting efforts at HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities). This sounds attractive, but recruiting at schools that do not offer specialized degrees, such as in drilling or renewable energy technologies, can be a performative gesture at best. These companies would have more success spending time at schools that offer these programs and supporting underrepresented students in these fields.

Make cultural transformation a core business activity

Handle DEI it the way you do every other business initiative. When corporations expand into new markets, launch new marketing initiatives or determine sales goals, they organize and strategize to make these changes flourish. Leaders must do the same for this cultural change in their workforce.

When DEI is handled as a “core value” rather than a “PR stunt,” the institutional thinking changes. Organizations apply the same business smarts that they do to other core functions, and greater success follows.

Investors can play a crucial role. By challenging corporate leaders about DEI, asking what programs they’ve instituted, and exploring metrics, shareholders can help goad businesses to move in the right direction. Tenacious organizations that patiently commit to this will be in the strongest position to thrive and deliver big rewards.

Denise Hamilton is CEO and founder of WatchHerWork, a multimedia platform closing the achievement gap for professional women.

