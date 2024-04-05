Businesses are Embracing AI, But Big Challenges Remain

In the blink of a technological eye, artificial Intelligence (AI) has begun transforming industries worldwide, with businesses adopting AI at an unprecedented pace. However, significant challenges remain, particularly around infrastructure, security, skills and strategy. These opportunities and challenges are highlighted in Arm’s (NASDAQ: ARM) new AI Readiness Index report, which features comprehensive insights from business leaders worldwide.



Significant adoption but with no clear strategy

The striking finding is that while a significant majority of businesses are embracing AI – 82 percent of global business leaders report using AI across their companies – only 39 percent have a defined AI strategy. In other words, businesses are rapidly adopting AI, but figuring out how to do so along the journey. This suggests that some could struggle to harness its full potential.



Big investments, measured approach

This mixed picture was further conveyed when respondents were asked about AI investments. While global business leaders indicated a strong financial commitment to AI –80 percent of companies have a designated AI budget – only 9 percent allocate more than 20 percent of their tech budget to AI. This indicates a somewhat cautious approach currently.

Most of this investment appears to be focused on improving operational efficiencies, with 80 percent stating that the most common AI applications in their businesses were customer service, document processing and IT operations. However, looking ahead, 87 percent of business leaders do expect their AI budget to increase over the next three year, signaling growing confidence in AI’s value and potential return on investment. This may see AI adoption expand beyond today’s practical applications.



AI infrastructure and skills needed to scale

The AI Readiness Index also highlights barriers to scaling, particularly around supporting infrastructure and talent. Only 29 percent of businesses indicate that they could automatically scale computing and storage resources to meet AI demands, which are only set to increase in the future. Meanwhile, 34 percent of companies report being under-resourced in AI talent and skills across the workforce. Despite AI adoption being widespread, the lack of scalable infrastructure and skilled professionals appears to be hindering full integration, as well as potential future investment.



Awareness of security and bias challenges

Security is a top concern for AI implementation, with nearly half (48 percent) of business leaders identifying data privacy breaches as a key risk. However, a similar figure (47 percent) consider compliance with regulations as a potential impediment to implementing further security measures.

A similar challenge emerges with AI bias. Business leaders recognize that bias is likely present in AI models, yet nearly half (47 percent) admit their organizations have limited processes for bias detection. This underscores a broader issue: businesses are aware of AI-related risks but often lack the resources or expertise to mitigate them effectively.



The path forward to AI success

From these key findings, five priority areas emerged for business to ensure that AI adoption is successful:

Develop a comprehensive AI strategy – A clear roadmap will help businesses align AI initiatives with their goals and optimize implementation. Invest in scalable infrastructure – This will ensure that AI systems can handle increased workloads, while enhancing efficiency and performance. Bridge the talent gap – Upskill employees and hire new talent with the relevant AI skills to drive further AI innovation and adoption. Strengthen security and compliance – Establish rigorous security measures to protect data integrity and ensure regulatory adherence. Explore ethical AI practices – Implement formal bias detection and correction mechanisms to promote fairness and trust in AI-driven decisions.



Unlocking AI’s full potential for business

AI is reshaping the business landscape, but successful integration requires more than just widespread adoption. It demands strategic planning, investment in infrastructure and skills, and a focus on security measures and ethical implementation. The good news is that businesses are clearly enthusiastic about the opportunities from widespread AI adoption and aware of the ongoing challenges. Through making strategic investments and tackling these challenges head-on, businesses can unlock AI’s full potential and drive long-term success in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Note: All statistics are from the AI Readiness Index report. The source is from the original data captured for the report.