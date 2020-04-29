Business Services Apr 30 Earnings Roster: FCN, NLSN & More

The first-quarter 2020 reporting cycle for the Zacks Business Services sector commenced last week on a fairly positive note amid the coronavirus rampage. In this cycle, analysts are expecting a modest improvement in sector earnings. Total earnings are expected to be up 1.9% on 6.9% higher revenues (read more: Previewing Tech Sector Earnings).

So far this earnings season, we have seen impressive quarterly results from Equifax EFX, Interpublic IPG, IQVIA Holdings, S&P Global and Omnicom, each reporting better-than-expected top- as well as bottom-line numbers. Robert Half RHI reported lower-than-expected earnings but higher-than-anticipated revenues.

FCN, NLSN, EXPO, SPSC and HURN in Spotlight

Here we discuss five business services companies, scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 30.

Our quantitative model suggests that the combination of the following two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — increases the odds of a positive earnings surprise. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FTI Consulting, Inc.FCN: This Washington-based provider of business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide is scheduled to report results, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $613.08 million, indicating growth of 11.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Higher demand across all business segments is likely to have aided the top line.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.60 per share, indicating decrease of 1.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Unfavorable impact of FX remeasurement losses, resulting from the strengthening of the British pound and euro against the U.S. dollar are likely to have weighed on the bottom line.

.FTI Consulting has an Earnings ESP of -11.88% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FTI Consulting, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

Measurement and data analytics company, Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN is scheduled to report results, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.58 billion, indicating growth of 0.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Strong product lines and continued investment in the addressable TV platform, strengthening presence in the advertising market, and increasing digital initiatives across the Media business are likely to have aided the top line.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share, indicating decrease of 14.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Sluggish growth in emerging markets, ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure (which may have hampered margin expansion and profitability) and higher expenses are expected to have weighed on the bottom line.

Nielsen has an Earnings ESP of -0.66% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. (Read more: Nielsen to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?)

Nielsen Holdings Plc Price and EPS Surprise

Nielsen Holdings Plc price-eps-surprise | Nielsen Holdings Plc Quote

Exponent, Inc.EXPO: This California-based science and engineering consulting company worldwide is set to report results, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $99.68 million, indicating growth of 6.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating increase of 4.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Exponent has an Earnings ESP of -3.45% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Exponent, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Exponent, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Exponent, Inc. Quote

SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC: This Minnesota-based provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide is set to report results, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $73.89 million, indicating growth of 10.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, indicating increase of 6.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

SPS Commerce is unlikely to beat on earnings in the first quarter as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

SPS Commerce, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SPS Commerce, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SPS Commerce, Inc. Quote

Professional services firm, Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN is set to report results, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $214.78 million, indicating decline of 3.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share, indicating decrease of 5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Huron Consulting has an Earnings ESP of -2.17% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.