Business Services Apr 28 Earnings Rooster: SPGI, IQV & More
The first-quarter 2020 reporting cycle for the Business Services sector commenced last week on a fairly positive note amid the coronavirus rampage. Since the virus outbreak started affecting businesses from the second half of March, its impact will be more evident in the second-quarter results.
Meanwhile, for this cycle, analysts are expecting a modest improvement in earnings from the sector. Total earnings are expected to be up 1.9% on 6.9% higher revenues (read more: Previewing Tech Sector Earnings).
Last week, we saw impressive quarterly results from Equifax EFX and Interpublic IPG, both reporting better-than-expected top- as well as bottom-line numbers. Robert Half RHI reported lower-than-expected earnings but higher-than-anticipated revenues.
Equifax is benefiting from its move to cloud-native tools that are driving collaboration as part of the company’s cloud technology and data transformation.
Interpublic continues to benefit from organic growth on strategic differentiation, strong go-to-market offerings and account wins.
Robert Half’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Protiviti, through which the company offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services, remains strongly positioned in the market and a double-digit revenue performer.
Sneak Peek Into Upcoming Earnings Releases
Given this upbeat backdrop, let’s take a look at how the four business services companies — S&P Global SPGI, IQVIA Holdings IQV, TransUnion TRU and TriNet Group TNET — are placed ahead of their first-quarter 2020 earnings releases on Apr 28.
Our quantitative model suggests that a company needs the right combination of the following two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of a positive earnings surprise. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data provider S&P Global is unlikely to beat on earnings in the first quarter as it has an Earnings ESP of -0.68% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earlier too, our model did not predict a beat for the company when we had issued our first-quarter earnings preview article. Back then, the stock had an Earnings ESP of -1.05% and carried the same Zacks Rank.
However, the company’s earnings are anticipated to have benefited from revenue growth and productivity initiatives, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.36 per share, indicating growth of 11.9% from the year-ago period reported figure. A solid segmental performance is likely to have driven revenues, the consensus estimate for which stands at $1.71 billion, indicating 8.6% year-over-year growth.
S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote
Advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services provider IQVIA is likely to beat on earnings in the to-be-reported quarter as it has an Earnings ESP of +0.02% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
Previously, the model did not predict a beat when we had issued our first-quarter earnings preview article. The stock then had an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carried the same Zacks Rank.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.48, indicating a decline of 3.3% from the year-ago period reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.72 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.2%.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote
Risk and information solutions provider TransUnion is unlikely to beat on earnings as this Zacks #4 Ranked stock has an Earnings ESP of -3.40%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 68 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $678.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.6%.
TransUnion Price and EPS Surprise
TransUnion price-eps-surprise | TransUnion Quote
Human resources (HR) solutions provider, TriNet Group, with an Earnings ESP of -1.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3, is also not expected to beat on earnings this time around.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 94 cents, indicating a decline of 4.1% from the year-ago period reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $250.8 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.1%.
TriNet Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
TriNet Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET): Free Stock Analysis Report
TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.