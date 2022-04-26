Business Services' Apr 27 Earnings Roster: ADP, IQV & More

The first-quarter 2022 earnings cycle for the S&P 500 members of the Business Services sector has started on a solid note so far. The sector has had a commendable start, with major players like Equifax EFX and Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC ) beating on both earnings and revenues.

The latest Earnings Trends suggests that earnings for those S&P 500 members of the business services sector that have reported results, grew 20.6% year over year on 18.5% revenue growth, with 100% of the companies beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS as well as topping sales projections.

Total quarterly earnings for the S&P 500 members of the sector are currently anticipated to display 7.8% year-on-year growth, and revenues will likely reflect an 11.6% rise.

ADP, IQV, FISV, ROL in Spotlight

Our quantitative model suggests that the combination of the following two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — increases the odds of a positive earnings surprise. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Let’s delve deeper.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP: This New Jersey-based provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 27, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADP's third-quarter revenues stands at $4.46 billion, indicating 8.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.07 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 9.5%.

Automatic Data Processing has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. (Read more: What Awaits Automatic Data Processing in Q3 Earnings?)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV: This North Carolina-based provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27, before market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.55 billion, indicating growth of 4.2% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to strength across all segments — Research & Development Solutions, Technology & Analytics Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The consensus estimate for revenues lies within the guided range of $3.515-$3.575 billion.

Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.43 per share, indicating growth of 11.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $2.40-$2.46.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3. (Read more: What's in the Cards for IQVIA Holdings in Q1 Earnings?)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Fiserv, Inc. FISV: This Wisconsin-based provider of payment and financial services technology is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27, before the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FISV’s revenues is pegged at $3.84 billion, indicating growth of 7.9% from the year-ago reported figure. Strength across all segments — Merchant Acceptance, FinTech, and Payments and Network — is likely to have boosted the company’s top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $1.36 per share, indicating growth of 16.2%.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of -0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3. (Read more: Fiserv Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Rollins, Inc. ROL: This Georgia-based provider of pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27, before the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROL's revenues is pegged at $574.45 million, indicating 7.3% year-over-year growth. The company’s top line, in the to-be-reported quarter, is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial pest control, residential pest control, and termite and ancillary services.

The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted by operating performance, the consensus mark for which is pegged at 14 cents, flat with the year-ago reported figure.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). (Read more: Rollins to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)

Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.