Business sentiment softens in Canada as recession fears mount: BoC survey

By Julie Gordon and Ismail Shakil

OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Business sentiment has softened in Canada, with many firms expecting slower sales growth amid rising interest rates and cooling demand, and a majority now think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday.

While there are early signs that pressures on prices and wages are easing, business inflation expectations remain high, the third-quarter Business Outlook Survey showed. Consumers, meanwhile, expect faster rising prices in the near term, though longer-term expectations have eased, a separate survey found.

Despite the grim outlook, business sentiment remains positive. Firms linked to housing activity expect higher rates to hurt their sales, while others now anticipate a slower - though still healthy - pace of sales growth, the survey found.

"While many firms anticipate a recession, those not linked to housing activity and other household consumption do not expect it to have a large impact on demand for their products and services," the report said.

The majority of consumers also expect a recession in the next 12 months. The Bank of Canada has hiked it policy rate by 300-basis points since March, with money markets betting on another 50-bp increase to 3.75% at its next decision on Oct. 26.

"Many firms expect slower sales growth as interest rates rise and demand growth shifts closer to pre-pandemic levels," the bank said in the business survey. "Early signs suggest that pressures on prices and wages have started to ease."

Still, inflation expectations remain high with 77% of firms expecting price growth to remain above 3% for the next two years, down a tick from 78% in the second-quarter survey. The Bank of Canada's inflation target is 2%.

Consumers two-year-ahead inflation expectations, meanwhile, hit a record high at 5.22%, while five-year-ahead expectations eased to near pre-pandemic levels.

"Inflation expectations at all horizons are now below the current perceived rate of inflation, indicating that consumers think inflation will slow," the consumer survey said.

The Canadian dollar clung to its earlier gains after the survey was released, up 1.1% at 1.3735 to the greenback, or 72.81 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

