Business Segment Traction to Propel Verizon (VZ) Q1 Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results, before the opening bell, on Apr 24. In the first quarter, the company is likely to have recorded higher year-over-year revenues, driven by strength in its wireless business of the Business Segment.



Factors at Play



During the first quarter, Verizon marked its foray into the financial services market by collaborating with Synchrony Financial. The company teamed up with Dignitas to deploy a reliable and secured low-latency 5G technology for a 5G Gaming Center in Los Angeles, thereby offering real-time live-streaming gameplay in the studio and on the go. This is expected to be reflected in first-quarter results.



Verizon further collaborated with Honeywell International for the development of an innovative digital ecosystem of utility connected devices on LTE at large. The companies are also working to explore how 5G can transform the utility industry through higher bandwidth, faster speeds and low latency. The company joined forces with Emory Healthcare to develop 5G Ultra Wideband-enabled solutions that are likely to transform the healthcare industry.



In the first quarter, the company added three identity and access management solutions to its security portfolio — Verizon Machine State Integrity, Verizon Managed Detection and Response, and Verizon Identity. It launched OneSearch — a free consumer search engine with enhanced privacy options — to add a new dimension to the search ecosystem. Such technology collaborations are likely to have translated into higher revenues for the Business segment, which includes the wireless and wireline operations of Wholesale, Public Sector and Other, Small and Medium Business, and Global Enterprise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating revenues in the segment stands at $7,746 million, suggesting a sequential growth of 9.5%. The consensus mark for operating income is pegged at $883 million, indicating an improvement from $666 million in the previous quarter.



Overall Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues in the quarter stands at $32,406 million. It generated revenues of $32,128 million in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $1.22 per share, indicating a rise from $1.20 reported in the year-earlier quarter.



Earnings Whispers



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Verizon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -0.14%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Verizon currently has a Zacks Rank #3.



