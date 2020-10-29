Business Roadmap to a Sustainable Recovery: 5 Key Insights

Watch the full discussion on-demand at any time here.

Tara Balfour, Head of Loan Book & Credit Products for Commercial Banking at Bank of the West BNP Paribas sat down with Phil Mackintosh, Chief Economist at Nasdaq, and Roland Chai, Chief Risk Officer at Nasdaq, to discuss the economic outlook for the US and the world and how the pandemic has impacted it. They also overviewed which industries have flourished and which face the most challenges. And finally, they looked at how organizations are assessing the operational and financial tolls, and what the roadmap for sustainable recovery will entail.

Here are five key insights:

1. Quarantine or not, consumer spending is down

I think the reality is whether we have a quarantine in a country or not, the data is showing that consumers reduce spending anyway Phil Mackintosh, Chief Economist, Nasdaq

Mackintosh pointed out that in Sweden, a country with basically no quarantine, many consumers have still reduced their spending, with the GDP falling about 10% in quarter two.

When compared to New Zealand or China, both of which were really successful at quarantining to the point of nearly eradicating COVID-19, shutdowns had a much bigger, short-term impact on their GDP and on their economy, with people returning back to normal more evenly than in other countries as COVID fears diminished.

He also assessed how the UK and the U.S. are in between on quarantining by not being committed to quarantining and not being committed to herd immunity, creating uncertainty and ultimately impacting industries differently. Even so, in the U.S. specifically, spending on consumer staples is up, with most low income consumers pretty close to normal spending. However, discretionary spending is down, meaning high-income consumers are actually still significantly down on normal spending.

2. Technology and digitalization are crucial to recovery

“Technology and digitalization have been a savior for us. The fact that everyone could switch to doing things online is a testament to how sophisticated and mature these networks are. If we tried to do that 10 years ago, it would have been a disaster,” said Chai.

Indeed, COVID has heightened urgency businesses to transform digitally in two aspects:

The first is finding out how to better engage with customers. For this, the focus is on three areas: cloud-based systems, customer relationship management (CRM), and AI-driven analytics and decision making. The use of these systems help companies be more agile, reach their customers more, and understand their customer mix, behavior, and spending.

Second, understanding how to improve productivity within your own business. With the pandemic driving a lot of uncertainty, businesses are trying to navigate the recovery with predictive analytics and business intelligence.

3. Several industries are emerging as leaders in times of COVID

As Mackintosh pointed out, the Nasdaq-100 was recently back to old-time highs, giving a clear idea of which companies and industries are doing really well.

“The NASDAQ 100 has a lot of new economy companies. It has Zoom, it has Moderna, who's doing vaccine research. It has Nvidia, which has video gaming. It has DocuSign, which is a work-from-home [type company], PayPal, and payment systems. We also have Amazon, and Apple, and Microsoft, which are [deploying] a lot of ad-working, networking, and work-from-home collaboration tools,” Mackintosh said.

Mackintosh calls these “new economy stocks,” as he’s seen them over perform and grow their revenues significantly during the last year. However, he points out that large-cap value, small-cap companies have really underperformed, and they're still not back to start of year levels. Similarly, he emphasizes that several industries such as travel, dining, oil, and retail are struggling in times of COVID. “You can see this new economy, old economy dichotomy happening.”

4. Understanding people is at the heart of organization recovery

Above all, health and safety of your staff and the people is of the utmost importance because they're the intellectual capital that drives your business and executes your business strategy. Roland Chai, Chief Risk Officer, Nasdaq

Chai discussed how when the pandemic started, many believed it would be a short-term shock and therefore got comfortable with working from home. “There wasn't a one- to two-hour drive to work every day, and they could gain a lot of productivity and efficiency at home,” Chai said. Over time, this sense of productivity started to diminish and even created stress for some, making understanding both the physical health and the emotional health of the workforce critical to company success.

At Nasdaq, there was a determined policy to understand and poll staffers, and understand how they were feeling about all stages of the pandemic. “And now that we’re into this new normal, the question is: how can we really measure productivity? How have you been able to push and roll out your digital transformation to help your business strategy around that? And it doesn't necessarily need to be quantitative or data-driven, but qualitative as well. A healthy combination of using online polling CRM systems, understanding your staff behavior and impact, and understanding you're operating and financial tools is crucial,” Chai said.

5. Companies can position themselves for a sustainable recovery

To be in the best position for the future, Chai emphasized the importance of aligning your company's values with those of your customers. Listening, understanding, putting the client at the center of your business, and understanding their reactions, spending decisions, and investment decisions will ultimately decide if your customers will stick with you as you both evolve.

In terms of digitalization and processes, Chai points out that transitioning to the cloud and being flexible and adaptive with new technology is critical.

“One of the key things that we're looking at is, how do we want to work in the future? And how much digitalization do we want? How much work in an office do we want? It's understanding what your optimum mix is between operating in a distributed environment or in a collaborative collective environment,” Chai said.

