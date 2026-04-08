Business Process Services & AI-Driven Products Fuel Genpact's Growth

Genpact G is benefiting from its expertise in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services worldwide. Its AI-driven solutions, including the Digital Smart Enterprise Processes (SEPs) approach and Genpact Cora platform, are accelerating clients’ digital transformations. Strong shareholder-friendly policies and solid liquidity are added advantages.

Meanwhile, regional client concentration and a slow growth rate pose concerns for the company. Heightened competition within the software industry further puts pressure on profitability and scalability.

How is G Faring?

Genpact gains from its business process management expertise across business analytics, and digital and consulting services. The company’s focus on integrating process, analytics and digital technologies, along with its domain expertise, is helping it acquire customers. It has become a leading provider of industry-specific solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things market. It provides solutions for user experience, order and supply chain management, data engineering, digital content management, risk management, direct procurement, logistics services, aftermarket services support, industrial asset optimization and engineering services, collectively driving top-line growth.

Genpact Limited Revenue (TTM)

Genpact Limited revenue-ttm | Genpact Limited Quote

G also pursues growth through its AI-driven solutions. Its patented Digital SEP approach enhances the performance of clients’ business processes, improves efficiency and process quality using AI and advances domain-specific digital technologies, Lean Six Sigma methodologies and experience-centric principles. Genpact Cora, its AI-based platform, combines proprietary automation, analytics and AI technologies into a single common platform, accelerating clients’ digital transformation.

The company consistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. It paid dividends of $100 million, $108 million, $100 million and $91.8 million, while repurchasing shares worth $225.5 million, $252.7 million, $225.4 million and $214.1 million in fiscal 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to return value to shareholders and instill their confidence in the business.

G had a cash and equivalents balance of $648 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, against a current debt of $26 million. Its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 2.34, higher than the industry’s 2.14, during that time. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company is well-positioned to pay off its short-term obligations.

Meanwhile, Genpact shares may not be ideal for momentum investing. It has a low beta of 0.75, making it a stable climber but not a breakout runner and unattractive to momentum investors seeking higher returns.

G has been witnessing higher costs due to a competitive talent market. The labor-intensive and foreign talent-reliant nature of the industry poses a different set of challenges related to immigration and other government policies, putting pressure on operations and affecting the bottom line.

The company’s heavy reliance on North America and Europe exposes it to regional economic risks and regional client concentration. It usually generates revenues from these regions, which leaves it vulnerable to these markets’ economic downturns, regulatory changes or geopolitical issues and limits its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in emerging markets or other industries.

Recently, Genpact reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results. Its earnings of 97 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and increased 6.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion marginally beat the consensus estimate and rose 5.7% year over year.

Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Other Service Providers

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN reported impressive results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

FCN’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the consensus mark by 39 cents and increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter. FTI Consulting’s revenues of $990.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911.4 million and rose 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

IT’s adjusted earnings were $3.94 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%. The metric decreased 27.7% from the year-ago quarter. Gartner’s total revenues of $1.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.