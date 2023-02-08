Business Owners: Which Tax Credits are for Me?

By Steven Bright, VP, Tax Credits, ADP

As a business owner or tax professional assisting an organization, understanding how to properly utilize tax credits is an essential skill to improving the organization’s bottom line. Business often use a variety of tax credits to help offset their tax obligations or to generate savings and these credits are typically offered by the federal, state, and local governments for a variety of purposes. Rather than a tax exemption or deduction, these credits can reduce the overall amount of tax owed or provide cash flow back to an organization.

With so many different tax credits available, figuring out the credits applicable for your organization might seem daunting. To help, below is an overview of a handful of tax credits that your organization may qualify for along with a brief overview of the eligibility guidelines that you must comply with to claim the credit.

Research and Development

If your organization is investing in innovation and educational research activities regularly, the federal Research and Development Tax Credit is a great way to save money that many organizations aren’t taking advantage of. Less than 1/3 of eligible organizations that qualify for R&D tax credits go through an evaluation process and secure them. These credits can help reduce a business’ income tax liability and encourage long-term growth opportunities. The R&D Tax credits isn’t limited to research in laboratories like some might imagine, they’re also available to any business that helps develop improved products, services, processes, software, techniques, or formulas on U.S soil.

Although the benefits are great, the eligibility and required documentation process can be daunting for employers. To qualify for the credits, the business must perform a study that identifies, documents, and supports eligible expenses related to qualified R&D activities like contract research, supplies, and internal wages.

Work Opportunity Tax Credit

The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) is a federal tax credit available to organizations and employers who hire and retain qualified groups of workers, like certain veterans and other individuals, who’ve historically faced difficulties in securing employment. This allows for organizations and employers, regardless of size, to apply for a general business credit against their income tax to lessen the overall tax burden on their firm. The benefits from this credit extend beyond the employer, because the WOTC program makes opportunities available to individuals who otherwise might have a harder time finding employment.

Groups that are considered target hiring groups under the WOTC include:

Qualified Veterans

Ex-felons

Qualified long-term unemployment recipients

Designated Community Residents (DCR)

Qualified short-term and long-term IV-A recipients (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients

Vocational Rehabilitation Referrals

Summer Youth Employees

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients

Groups that are considered ineligible for the credit include: rehires, majority owners of the company, and the employer’s relatives and dependents.

The amount of tax credit available depends on variables like the employee’s target group, total hours worked, and total qualified wages paid. Many target groups have a maximum credit of $2,400 per eligible new hire each year, however, some groups may result in a credit of $9,600 per new hire annually.

Employee Retention Tax Credit

As a result of the economic impact of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Employee Retention Tax Credit in March of 2020 as part of the CARES Act to encourage organizations to retain workers on their payroll and to continue paying group health benefits for their employees. Businesses entitled to the credit are eligible to receive a maximum benefit of $26,000 per an eligible employee. The credit is broken down into two segments: during 2020 employers may take a maximum credit of $5,000 per eligible employee, while during 2021 employers are entitled to $21,000 per eligible employee for the first three calendar quarters. For employers who are deemed eligible recovery startup businesses, they are permitted a credit of no more than $50,000 for the third and fourth quarters of 2021. The credit can be taken retroactively, for qualifying wages paid after March 12, 2020 through the third quarter of 2021 for most employers, and through fourth quarter of 2021 for recovery startup businesses. Qualifying employers should amend applicable employment tax returns to claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit and request a refund

Applying for and properly utilizing these tax credits ultimately benefits the entire organization. The first step to these acquiring these benefits is knowing they exist and it’s up to leaders to take the initiative and begin the eligibility determination process.

The information provided in this document is for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal, accounting, or tax advice. The information and services ADP provides should not be deemed a substitute for the advice of any such professional. Such information is by nature subject to revision and may not be the most current information available.

ADP and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.