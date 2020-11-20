Business Or Pleasure? How To Buy Travel Insurance For Both Without Breaking The Bank

If you’re traveling for business and pleasure, you might have a question or two about insurance. And as more people try to mix a work trip with a vacation, chances are you’ll have those questions sooner rather than later.

A study by Expedia found that 60% of U.S. business trips featured an added leisure element in 2018, the last year for which numbers are available. That’s up from 43 percent in 2016. And although it’s too soon to tell how the pandemic has affected “bleisure” trips, many experts believe the trend is only likely to accelerate in the coming years.

Travel insurance is a fairly rigid product, thanks to state laws and risk-averse underwriters. But is there a way to insure a combined business and leisure trip without breaking the bank? There might be.

The Best Option: Your Employer Covers Everything

Suzanne Wolko, a former corporate travel manager who lives in Philadelphia, says some companies who send their employees on a business trip will buy insurance for them. That covers the entire trip, including that fun detour to Disney World with your kids.

“In over 10 years of business trips with leisure days added, I never had to buy travel insurance,” says Wolko. “The company provided coverage for the trip start to finish.”

Wolko should know. The corporate travel manager is responsible for setting a company’s travel policy and purchasing insurance.

But, she says travelers shouldn’t assume they’re covered by an employer’s insurance.

“It’s important to talk to your company’s travel manager or security department to confirm all insurance provided for a business trip,” she advises. “Generally, corporations have separate business travel accident, or BTA, insurance plans which cover the business traveler on their trip.”

Where does the rest of the coverage come from? For her, it was corporate credit cards, which provided coverage for things like lost luggage and trip delays.

“Adding another layer is car rental coverage, which is often secondary to a traveler’s own auto insurance,” she says. “As you can imagine, there are many layers of insurance to dig through when an accident occurs for primary, secondary and tertiary coverage.”

OK, so maybe it’s not that simple.

Do You Need an Annual Insurance Plan?

One solution is to try to duplicate your company’s business travel accident insurance. You can do that with an annual travel insurance policy.

“If you travel for business more than three times a year, an annual travel insurance plan may offer convenience and cost savings,” says Daniel Durazo, a spokesperson for Allianz Travel. “Annual travel insurance plans offer the convenience of covering all your trips for the year, both business and personal, for one reasonable price.”

But annual insurance isn’t a perfect solution. There are coverage limits that could render the policy less useful. If you go with this option, make sure you choose an annual travel insurance plan with higher trip cancellation and interruption limits. If you don’t have auto insurance, make sure there’s adequate coverage for a rental car.

Bleisure Creates “a Gray Area” for Insurance

“Bleisure travel can create a substantial gray area in travel coverage,” says Bill Miller, the chief sales and marketing officer for Medjet, which provides private air ambulance service. “Where does the company’s liability and coverage end, and where does the individual’s responsibility for the add-on travel begin?”

Miller, who previously worked for a large travel insurance company, has seen the gray areas and coverage gaps firsthand. He says there are a few areas that are constantly overlooked by bleisure travelers.

If you need medical coverage. If you are adding any travel—especially a flight—to a business trip, medical coverage is a must, says Miller. “That way, there’s no discrepancy as to coverage in the case of a medical event,” he says.

If your family is coming along. That’s true even if you have a BTA policy. “Your company Business Travel Accident policy is not applicable to them at all,” he warns. Look for a policy that will cover the rest of your entourage.

If you need medical evacuation. Your BTA coverage usually only provides emergency evacuation to the nearest “appropriate” hospital.

“That’s likely where you’ll remain until you are well enough to be rebooked home on a common carrier,” Miller says. “Travelers also need to be very clear about what the medical evacuation portion of any insurance coverage is as well.”

Assembling Coverage for Your Next Bleisure Trip

Fully covering your next bleisure trip can be complicated. If it’s just you traveling alone, your BTA coverage might be enough. But if you’re an independent contractor, or if you’re traveling with your family, it’s almost certainly not enough. In fact, you may not be covered by BTA at all.

An annual travel insurance policy is an elegant solution, but it won’t work for very frequent travelers because of the coverage limits. So where does that leave you?

Check your credit card. Many business travel credit cards can offer a range of coverage, from lost luggage to medical evacuations. But read the fine print. You need to pay for your trip with the card to receive coverage.

Consult your homeowners or renters insurance. Both can offer coverage to supplement your credit card coverage, particularly for stolen property such as luggage.

Take a look at your auto insurance. Travel insurance often offers secondary insurance for rental cars, which means you have to first file a claim on your own auto insurance policy first.

Give your health plan a glance, too. Medical coverage will work just fine in your state, but once you’re on the road it might offer only limited coverage if you’re outside the plan’s provider network.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.