Business media firm CNN Money Switzerland files for bankruptcy

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - CNN Money Switzerland (CNNMS) will cease operations and file for bankruptcy after the coronavirus pandemic hit revenues, the Swiss business media company said on Monday.

While audience figures for the company's audiovisual programmes rose sharply over the past six months, revenues contracted as business partners hit by the crisis cancelled or postponed contracts, CNNMS said in a statement.

Its board of directors came to the conclusion on Sunday that the uncertainty surrounding the economy and the future of the Swiss media market did not point to "a sustainable profitability solution" for the channel's activities, CNNMS said.

The probation commissioner will preside over the liquidation of the company, CNNMS said.

Launched in January 2018, CNNMS is managed by a privately owned Swiss media company and has 25 employees. It is the only Swiss partner of the Turner/CNN Group brands.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)

