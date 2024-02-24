Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations (SZSE:300166) Price Target Increased by 14.81% to 10.15

The average one-year price target for Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations (SZSE:300166) has been revised to 10.15 / share. This is an increase of 14.81% from the prior estimate of 8.84 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.96 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.79% from the latest reported closing price of 7.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 300166 is 0.01%, a decrease of 8.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.00% to 3,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,008K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 599K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 575K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 380K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing a decrease of 49.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 300166 by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 277K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300166 by 6.95% over the last quarter.

