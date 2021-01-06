Business in the New Norm

By Ayelet Noff, Founder & CEO of SlicedBrand

They say the only thing constant in life is change. This is true for businesses as well. The changes that have occurred since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic have been profound, resulting in a major reassessment of business models.

Anyone who thinks there will come a point in time when we can go back to the way things “used to be done” is fooling themselves. And honestly, in my opinion, many of the changes that have occured turned out to be positive, resulting in more efficient ways of working and communicating. Even when there comes a point at which it can be said that the crisis is “over” -- and nobody knows when that will be -- it simply doesn’t make sense to revert back to ineffective business models or methodologies.

More Efficient Ways of Working

One significant change has been in the concept of how and where we get work done. For sure, there are some aspects of working together in an office that people might miss -- the connections you make with coworkers at the water cooler, or the chance meetings in the hallway and discussions that can change the course of your day or introduce you to a new idea. On the positive side, the move to remote work has led to incredible efficiencies in the way people tackle their to-do lists and achieve project goals. For instance, during the pandemic, I really learned how much more efficient, productive, and focused I am by just working with my team, full-on, without having to travel anywhere.

Employers, too, have realized they don’t need to have their employees in a central place. There’s no need to look over their shoulders all the time. Managers have learned they can trust team members to work remotely -- and that in some cases they’re even more productive. It’s a huge lesson. Whether companies decide to go back to the office or not, the concept of remote work will forever be seen in a new light. And that’s a good thing.

As a result, moving forward, businesses will need to find ways to keep strong relationships among team members who are not working in the same location. This can be accomplished through a greater focus on internal communication. Businesses could even consider bringing a specialist in-house to help teams work together more effectively. And if companies want to help teams strengthen their bonds in real life, they can consider having distanced, outdoor team retreats or video retreats.

The New Norms of Communication

Another significant change has occurred in the way companies interact with their customers. People are struggling. They’re concerned about their jobs, their health, their families. Companies have realized they cannot remain tone-deaf to the concerns of their customers. Therefore, in the “new norm,” brands are becoming more kind and sensitive to people in the words and the messages they use. Additionally, companies are exploring ways to work together to help entire industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic, such as Burger King’s move to promote other restaurants through its Instagram account.

At the same time, there’s been a transformation in what consumers expect from brands. People are stuck at home, and the amount of time they’re spending online has increased. While this has led to an enormous demand for content, the types of posts people are interested in have changed.

The pandemic has been tough on people, so they don’t want to just see pictures of friends or celebrities hanging around on beaches, showing only carefully curated views of their lives. There’s a demand for authenticity, for a peek into people’s real lives and real opinions, and this demand has driven people toward social media platforms like TikTok, which is seen by users as more authentic in comparison with the often idealized images of Instagram.

Moving into the new norm, consumers are demanding authenticity from companies, as well. They want brands to take a stand and to be more purpose-driven. Brands are responding, discovering the power of purpose -- and for many, that purpose is to help their customers get back on their feet.

Folks are being laid off and looking for additional income on the side while searching for ways to improve their skills. This has led to an increase in consumer demand for tips, advice, and useful information. The companies that address this demand -- either by publishing helpful content or by providing platforms that enable people to have a second income -- are the ones that will thrive moving forward.

Business in the new norm also necessitates a complete rethink of networking and customer acquisition. As the pandemic spread, events around the world went digital. While this initially required some adjustment, there are positive points about the switch. First, online events have meant that participation is open to more people. It’s not a question of how much a ticket costs or who can afford to take the time off from work and travel from point A to point B multiple times a year. Second, companies can “send” more than one person to participate. This has resulted in increased attendance for many events, which is a major benefit for event organizers.

The pandemic won’t be going away anytime soon, and it’s doubtful that anyone will be able to return to what was formerly considered “normal.” Businesses are already learning and using new business models and seeing that they’re actually more effective than the ones previously employed. The lessons learned throughout 2020 have resulted in positive changes for brands that wouldn’t have happened otherwise -- or which would have required a much longer period of transition.

We are already experiencing a new norm, but businesses must remain flexible. The pandemic is not over, and there may be more shifting necessary in the months ahead. One thing is certain about the changes experienced so far: the transitioning of brands to become more authentic, more helpful, and more efficient is a welcome outcome that will resonate for the foreseeable future.

About Ayelet

Ayelet Noff is the Founder and CEO of SlicedBrand, a top global PR agency headquartered in Berlin, led by an award-winning team. She has been in the PR/marketing space for the last 20 years. In 2006, she founded Blonde 2.0, which was a hugely successful tech PR firm. She has effectively led the PR activities of over a thousand technology companies in various fields, including AI, blockchain, mobile, cybersecurity, fintech, and many more. With SlicedBrand, she has taken all her years of experience, know-how, and connections, to a new level.

Ayelet has been selected time and time again as a top global PR expert. In 2020, she was chosen as one of the top 36 public relations pros in the tech industry and the top technology PR people to know in 2020. She has been named as one of the five female rock stars leading the crypto scene in 2018, named by Business Insider as one of the world's 50 best public relations people in the tech industry.

She has been a regular contributor at publications such as VentureBeat, Forbes, The Next Web, TechCrunch, and Mashable, and was the host of 'Startups Around the World' on the i24 News Channel. Ayelet also lectures on how to pitch the media in conferences around the world.

