Business in 67 Shanghai-traded ETFs halted by Hong Kong typhoon delay

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said subscription and redemption in 67 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would be halted on Thursday due to a trading suspension in Hong Kong triggered by a typhoon.

The business suspension in the ETFs, which invest fully or partly in Hong Kong-traded shares, was made at the request of relevant asset managers, the Shanghai bourse said in a statement.

The Hong Kong stock exchange delayed the start of trading on both the securities and derivatives markets on Thursday morning due to Tropical Storm Ma-on.

The ETFs affected include ChinaAME Hang Seng Technology ETF 513180.SS, China Life AMP CSI SH-HK-SZ 300 Index ETF 517300.SS and China Southern Hang Seng Index ETF 513600.SS.

In a separate statement, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said that the southbound leg of its Stock Connect scheme with Hong Kong would also be suspended for the Thursday session.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; editing by Richard Pullin)

