News & Insights

US Markets

Business group urges Biden to intervene in West Coast ports labor dispute

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

June 09, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. business group on Friday urged President Joe Biden him to intervene immediately and appoint an independent

mediator to address a West Coast ports labor dispute.

More than 22,000 dockworkers at ports stretching from California to Washington state have been working without a contract since July. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark in a letter to Biden cited "continued and potentially expanded service disruptions at these ports heading into peak shipping season."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.