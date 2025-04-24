BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS Earnings Results: $BFST Reports Quarterly Earnings

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS ($BFST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $79,210,000, beating estimates of $79,085,190 by $124,810.
BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS Insider Trading Activity
BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH VERNON JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $642,855.
- DAVID R. III MELVILLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $543,504.
- JAMES J. III BUQUET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $407,880.
- WARREN MCDONALD (Chief Credit Officer) sold 2,560 shares for an estimated $73,472
- RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195
BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 328,189 shares (+111.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,434,457
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 245,491 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,309,118
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 88,546 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,275,632
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 88,230 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,267,511
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 83,664 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,150,164
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 70,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,814,959
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 66,541 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,710,103
BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
