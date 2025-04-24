BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS Earnings Results: $BFST Reports Quarterly Earnings

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS ($BFST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $79,210,000, beating estimates of $79,085,190 by $124,810.

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS Insider Trading Activity

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNON JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $642,855 .

. DAVID R. III MELVILLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $543,504 .

. JAMES J. III BUQUET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $407,880 .

. WARREN MCDONALD (Chief Credit Officer) sold 2,560 shares for an estimated $73,472

RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

