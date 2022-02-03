Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) shareholders have earned a 34% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) share price is 31% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 8.1% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 13% higher than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Business First Bancshares grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 54%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 31% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Business First Bancshares, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 10.62.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BFST Earnings Per Share Growth February 3rd 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Business First Bancshares the TSR over the last 1 year was 34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Business First Bancshares shareholders have gained 34% (in total) over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 6%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Business First Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

