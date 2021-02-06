Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 11th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

Business First Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Business First Bancshares stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $21.53. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Business First Bancshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Business First Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Business First Bancshares paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BFST Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Business First Bancshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Business First Bancshares has delivered 7.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past three years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Business First Bancshares for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Business First Bancshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Business First Bancshares for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Business First Bancshares has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

