Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.12 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 13th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of May.

Business First Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Business First Bancshares has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $24.28. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Business First Bancshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Business First Bancshares is paying out just 22% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BFST Historic Dividend May 8th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Business First Bancshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Business First Bancshares has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Business First Bancshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Business First Bancshares more closely.

So while Business First Bancshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Business First Bancshares (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

