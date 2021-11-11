Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BFST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.86, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFST was $28.86, representing a -1.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.18 and a 58.79% increase over the 52 week low of $18.17.

BFST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BFST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports BFST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.02%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

